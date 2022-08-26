Amendment electricity bills issued besides extension in submission date: Power Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Ministry of Power Division on Friday issued amended electricity bills to the consumers having or below 200 units besides extending last date of its submission.

The consumers have no need to visit any office for correction of their old bill, said press note of Ministry of Power Division here Friday.

The new electricity bills will be delivered to the consumers at their home addresses, it further said. Those consumers who had already paid their bills having less than 200 units, additional amount would be deducted in the billing of September.