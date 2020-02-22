Amendment in Accountability Bureau Act by AJK PML-N led govt has made it a spineless body: Barrister Sultan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday categorically rejected the amendments made in the Accountability Bureau Act by the incumbent PML-N led AJK government

"The AJK government has passed the Accountability Bureau (Sixth Amendment) Act, 2020, drastically changing the accountability law which made it a spineless body." These views were expressed by former Prime Minister and President of PTI AJK Chief Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here in response to a notification issued by the government of AJK.

The notification on the amendment of the Act was issued without getting it signed by the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan.

He called the amendment in the Accountability Act a mala fide attempt to protect the presently ruling politicians and the blue-eyed officials from the accountability, which was a cruel and irresponsible act and against the public interest.

Barrister Sultan said over the years, the PML-N government had plundered the state treasury without fear of accountability and now harshly amended the Accountability Act to save its skin.

The ruling government knew that there would be no space for the corrupt mafia in AJK once PTI AJK assumes charge of the government in the upcoming elections due in June 2021.

Therefore, the AJK government was trying to protect itself from the accountability by clipping the Accountability Bureau's powers.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood questioned that if the government employees were given legal protection from the accountability, who would be afraid of breaking the law and how the bureaucracy could be free of corruption.

In past, the Accountability Bureau had reasonable administrative, legal and judicial powers, which had now been slashed and the Bureau had been left at the mercy of the government. Before the amendment, the Bureau authorities could hold the record of any office.

The Bureau officials were authorized to suddenly raid government offices. However, after the amendment, they would have to request the secretary of the department concerned to provide the record related to any case.

The question was, how could the secretary of a department against which corruption complaints were made, cooperate with the accountability bureau and stand against its officers? And now the Chief Prosecutor would be appointed at the government will. Here, the question was how could he put the government agencies or officials in the lurch of accountability when his/her own job did not have any legal protection? He lamented that the AJK government had widely misused the funds received from the Federal government for the socioeconomic development and particularly for the rehabilitation of the victims around the Line of Control.

PTI would come to power in Azad Kashmir and establish a transparent accountability system which would eliminate the misuse of public money, he claimed.

The corrupt mafia who owned resources beyond their means as well as their political masters whose hands were soaked in the illegal money and land grabbing, would be brought to the court of law, Barrister Sultan Mahmood maintained.

PTI wanted to have an empowered, impartial and autonomous Accountability Bureau and government or administration should not have any influence on it, he remarked.