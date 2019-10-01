Amendment in anti-money laundering laws to help address FATF issues: Hamad Azhar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar Monday said amendment in anti-money laundering laws would help address financial action task force (FATF) issues.

The two bills including anti-money laundering act and foreign exchange regulations act, presented in the National Assembly for amendment, had been passed, he said in a private news channel's programme.

After the amendment in the anti-money laundering act, he said strict action would be taken against the violators.

In reply to a question about textile mills, he said directives had been issued to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline for providing gas as per given instruction.

To a question regarding refunds, he said the government had refunded some 145 billion rupees and the steps had been taken to address the genuine problems of the textile mills including subsidy in the electricity bills.