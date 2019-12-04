Amendment in EWPR Ordinance a step towards women empowerment: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the approval of amendment in Enforcement of Women Property Rights Ordinance by the federal cabinet was a practical step towards implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of the empowerment of women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the approval of amendment in Enforcement of Women Property Rights Ordinance by the Federal cabinet was a practical step towards implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of the empowerment of women.

In a tweet, she said that empowering women and ensuring their active role in the society was the mission of Naya Pakistan.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a new era has started with legislation for protection of women rights.

She said that the government would implement Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance from December 6, and this law would prove a milestone in the history of inheritance law. The cases lingering since decades would be decided within days, she said adding that Pakistanis living in Pakistan and abroad would benefit from this legislation.