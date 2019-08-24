UrduPoint.com
Amendment In Law For Extension In Retirement Age Proposed Following Reservation By Establishment Division

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:47 PM

The amendment to the law has been proposed for extending retirement age of government employees from 60 to 63 years

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) The amendment to the law has been proposed for extending retirement age of government employees from 60 to 63 years .According to media reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has recently approved government employees retirement age from 60 to 63 however its notification has not been issued as yet.

Ministry of Finance has also not approved this suggestion of provincial government. Government of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan has not taken such step so far.

According to sources that, establishment department has expressed reservation over this decision and they have informed provincial government about their concerns.

In which they said proposed amendment bill 2019 does not fulfill the objectives of retirement therefore changes be brought in the section of proposed amendment bill.Due to inclusion of clause B in this amendment bill, any government employees can be entitled to be retired on completion of 25 years of service or reaching 55 years age.

