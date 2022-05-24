Amendment in laws possible through parliament: Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the Senate that there is a legal way to amend any law in the parliament.

"Only government cannot change from itself in any law as the parliament has the mandate to bring amendments in any law, Tarar said while replying to various queries during Questions Hour in the Senate.

The minister said that the government has no authority to bring changes in any law. He said that parliamentarians should submit their suggestions for getting improvement in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He said, "We believe in the true performance of public organizations instead of wasting time on advertisement for publicity."