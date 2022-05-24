UrduPoint.com

Amendment In Laws Possible Through Parliament: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Amendment in laws possible through parliament: Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the Senate that there is a legal way to amend any law in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the Senate that there is a legal way to amend any law in the parliament.

"Only government cannot change from itself in any law as the parliament has the mandate to bring amendments in any law, Tarar said while replying to various queries during Questions Hour in the Senate.

The minister said that the government has no authority to bring changes in any law. He said that parliamentarians should submit their suggestions for getting improvement in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He said, "We believe in the true performance of public organizations instead of wasting time on advertisement for publicity."

Related Topics

Senate National Accountability Bureau Parliament From Government

Recent Stories

Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka Hikes Fuel Prices to All-Time High Under ..

Sri Lanka Hikes Fuel Prices to All-Time High Under New Pricing Formula

8 minutes ago
 Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets pres ..

Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets presidential whiplash

9 minutes ago
 ICT administration to ensure capital's citizens sa ..

ICT administration to ensure capital's citizens safety; Senate told

9 minutes ago
 Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

41 minutes ago
 Iranian fire fighter plane initiates operation in ..

Iranian fire fighter plane initiates operation in Sherani forest

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.