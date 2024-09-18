Amendments aimed at reforming judicial system: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at reforming the judicial system.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government was committed to reforming the system with clear intentions to bring about improvements.

"The justice system is not operating at its full efficiency. The reforms are designed to serve the larger interest of the country," he added.

Barrister Aqeel made it clear that the powers of the Supreme Court were not being curtailed. The apex court would continue to work independently, and the introduction of constitutional courts was meant to help reduce the backlog of cases, ensuring that the common man did not face unnecessary delays in getting justice, he added.