Open Menu

Amendments Aimed At Reforming Judicial System: Barrister Aqeel

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Amendments aimed at reforming judicial system: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at reforming the judicial system.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government was committed to reforming the system with clear intentions to bring about improvements.

"The justice system is not operating at its full efficiency. The reforms are designed to serve the larger interest of the country," he added.

Barrister Aqeel made it clear that the powers of the Supreme Court were not being curtailed. The apex court would continue to work independently, and the introduction of constitutional courts was meant to help reduce the backlog of cases, ensuring that the common man did not face unnecessary delays in getting justice, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Man Government Court

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

5 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

6 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

6 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

11 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

11 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan