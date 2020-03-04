Amendments in Cooperatives Housing Societies Act

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Basharat Raja chairing a meeting here on Wednesday nodded several amendments in the Cooperatives Housing Societies Act, 1925

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Basharat Raja chairing a meeting here on Wednesday nodded several amendments in the Cooperatives Housing Societies Act, 1925.

The Secretary and senior officers of the cooperatives department deliberated reasons for the new amendments. According to the proposed amendments, it has been decided to decrease the scope of the Act to the province from the Federal level. Penalty for violation of Cooperatives act will be increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 million. The minimum amount of capital share of the cooperatives housing society to be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

If two or more co-operative housing societies are required to merge, a quorum of three-fourth of the members of the relevant societies will be necessary for a vote.

Earlier, there was a requirement of 30 members to move an application for registration of a Housing Society but now 10 members can do it. With the termination of the membership of a defaulter member, the ownership of the plot will also cease. After the new amendment, the Registrar Cooperatives will be powered to suspenda subordinate officer or official that he didn't have in previous act. The Law minister did not agree with someof the proposals and directed the department to make them more public friendly.