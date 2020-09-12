UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amendments In CPC To Enable Speedy Decision Of Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:53 PM

Amendments in CPC to enable speedy decision of cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that the implementation of the amendments in the Civil Procedural Code (CPC) will enable speedy decision of cases and avoid unnecessary delays and adjournments of cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that the implementation of the amendments in the Civil Procedural Code (CPC) will enable speedy decision of cases and avoid unnecessary delays and adjournments of cases.

He said this during a full court meeting held here on Saturday in which all the judges of the Lahore High Court participated, however three judges could not attend due to personal reasons.

LHC CJ appreciated the positive suggestions of all the judges and said that with the grace of Allah Almighty cases would be decided in the best possible manner in future with the use of modern facilities and procedures.

All the judges openly expressed their views on various issues pertaining to the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the district judiciary.

Judges emphasized the need to further improve the case management system and added that the administrative authority should make arrangements to provide relief to the people at the institutional levels so that people do not turn to the courts for their petty matters.

The full court approved the proposal to implement the amendments approved in the Rules of the Civil Procedural Code (CPC) with effect from November 1, 2020. This step of Lahore High Court would help to reduce huge back-log of civil matters.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court November 2020 All From Best Court

Recent Stories

Venice Film Festival Special Jury Prize Goes to 'D ..

2 minutes ago

Hamilton on Tuscan Grand Prix pole, Mercedes lock ..

2 minutes ago

ATV Accident in Moscow Region Leaves 1 Adult Dead, ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Minister of Defense Says US Tank Battal ..

6 minutes ago

Trump to Visit Fire-Engulfed US State of Californi ..

6 minutes ago

Accused involved in Gujjarpura incident identified ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.