Open Menu

Amendments In Green Channel Parameters Caused Sluggish Clearance Of Import Containers-PAJCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Amendments in Green Channel parameters caused sluggish clearance of import containers-PAJCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Senior Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has claimed that sudden amendments in `Green Channel` parameters has caused congestion and jamming of thousands of import bound containers, inflicting huge financial losses on business community of the country.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also holding the office of Executive Member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said the decision is providing monetary benefits to shipping companies and terminal operators, but is much detrimental for importers.

The import consignments carrying medical devices, pulses, medicine, food items etc can become affected due to delay in clearance of containers that have been held after changes in Green Channel parameters, Zia warned.

He said due to unannounced changes in Risk Management System (RMS) by Customs Department has caused drastic reduction in clearance through Green Channels, dipping from 47 percent to 26 percent.

Such a plunge in clearance has caused delay in clearance of containers carrying import goods, Zia reiterated.

He said earlier changes in Green Channel parameters were made after prior announcement for information of business community.

Apart of it, he continued, in order to avoid delay in consignment clearance, increase in number of staff was made.

Now by avoiding such practices, the containers are held which are inflicting financial losses on importers in shape of different penalties due to delay and weakening the economy.

Related Topics

Import Business Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

6 minutes ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

1 hour ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

15 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

15 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

15 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

15 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

15 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

15 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan