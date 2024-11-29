Amendments in Green Channel parameters caused sluggish clearance of import containers-PAJCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Senior Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has claimed that sudden amendments in `Green Channel` parameters has caused congestion and jamming of thousands of import bound containers, inflicting huge financial losses on business community of the country.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also holding the office of Executive Member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said the decision is providing monetary benefits to shipping companies and terminal operators, but is much detrimental for importers.

The import consignments carrying medical devices, pulses, medicine, food items etc can become affected due to delay in clearance of containers that have been held after changes in Green Channel parameters, Zia warned.

He said due to unannounced changes in Risk Management System (RMS) by Customs Department has caused drastic reduction in clearance through Green Channels, dipping from 47 percent to 26 percent.

Such a plunge in clearance has caused delay in clearance of containers carrying import goods, Zia reiterated.

He said earlier changes in Green Channel parameters were made after prior announcement for information of business community.

Apart of it, he continued, in order to avoid delay in consignment clearance, increase in number of staff was made.

Now by avoiding such practices, the containers are held which are inflicting financial losses on importers in shape of different penalties due to delay and weakening the economy.