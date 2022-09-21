Amendments in KP LG Act sheer injustice with people: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali deplored amendments made in the Local Government Act, calling it out as against the public interest and sheer injustice with the people of province.

He was talking to the media, here, after attending the hearing in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday.

Besides, City Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar, Tehsil chairmen, Haroon Siffat, Haji Mohammad (Torghar), Inayatullah (Munda Dir Lower), Rafiullah (Dir Upper), Maulana Shah Zamin (Torgar), Saeed Badshah (Samarbagh), Azizullah (Sarai Naurang), Haji Bahadar Khan (Jandola), Taj Malook Khan (South Waziristan), Ihsanullah (Central Kurram), Mohammad Tahir (Upper Orakzai), Qaiser Shah (Swabi), Rozi Khan (Lakki Marwat), Maulana Saleh (South Waziristan), Mubarak Ahmad (Rustam, Mardan), Shah Khalid (Landi Kotal, Khyber) and others were also present on the occasion.

The city mayor said that the provincial government had usurped the local governments of all those rights guaranteed under Articles 37 and 140 of the Constitution of 1973.

He said that amendments in the Local Government Act were the negation of the tall claims made by the provincial government with the people in regards to provide services at their doorsteps.

The mayor further said that two budgets at the gross root level were in the larger interest of the people but the provincial government had suspended it.

He said that in the recently passed budget the metropolitan government had included various development schemes for provision of basic facilities to the people, but the provincial government had crushed it below its heavy feet.