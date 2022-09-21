UrduPoint.com

Amendments In KP LG Act Sheer Injustice With People: Mayor Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Amendments in KP LG Act sheer injustice with people: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali deplored amendments made in the Local Government Act, calling it out as against the public interest and sheer injustice with the people of province.

He was talking to the media, here, after attending the hearing in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday.

Besides, City Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar, Tehsil chairmen, Haroon Siffat, Haji Mohammad (Torghar), Inayatullah (Munda Dir Lower), Rafiullah (Dir Upper), Maulana Shah Zamin (Torgar), Saeed Badshah (Samarbagh), Azizullah (Sarai Naurang), Haji Bahadar Khan (Jandola), Taj Malook Khan (South Waziristan), Ihsanullah (Central Kurram), Mohammad Tahir (Upper Orakzai), Qaiser Shah (Swabi), Rozi Khan (Lakki Marwat), Maulana Saleh (South Waziristan), Mubarak Ahmad (Rustam, Mardan), Shah Khalid (Landi Kotal, Khyber) and others were also present on the occasion.

The city mayor said that the provincial government had usurped the local governments of all those rights guaranteed under Articles 37 and 140 of the Constitution of 1973.

He said that amendments in the Local Government Act were the negation of the tall claims made by the provincial government with the people in regards to provide services at their doorsteps.

The mayor further said that two budgets at the gross root level were in the larger interest of the people but the provincial government had suspended it.

He said that in the recently passed budget the metropolitan government had included various development schemes for provision of basic facilities to the people, but the provincial government had crushed it below its heavy feet.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar South Waziristan Peshawar High Court Budget Mardan Dir Upper Dir Lakki Marwat Swabi Landi Kotal Media All Government

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

38 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.