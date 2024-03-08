'Amendments' In Rules Under Consideration On Judges Appointments: CJ
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Friday said that amendments are under consideration in the rules regarding the appointments of judges
He was addressing a full court meeting held on the retirement of Supreme Court's Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.
The chief justice said that in his opinion, the unnecessary objection was raised on Justice Tariq, in the intra-court appeals. The chief justice said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had not given any opinion in his note on the issue of military courts rather he recused himself from the bench after objection.
The CJ said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood played a very important role in the Practice Procedure Committee, and his bench was also famous for delivering more decisions.
He said that the election could have been derailed by a decision of the Lahore High Court. "We sat and heard the case against this order at night before going on vacation, " he said.
The CJP said that they have the realization of vacant posts of judges in the Supreme Court. The amendments in the rules are under consideration regarding the appointment of judges. He said that there should be a separate secretariat of the judicial commission for the appointment of judges.
