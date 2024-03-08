Open Menu

'Amendments' In Rules Under Consideration On Judges Appointments: CJ

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 10:15 PM

'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Friday said that amendments are under consideration in the rules regarding the appointments of judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Friday said that amendments are under consideration in the rules regarding the appointments of judges.

He was addressing a full court meeting held on the retirement of Supreme Court's Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The chief justice said that in his opinion, the unnecessary objection was raised on Justice Tariq, in the intra-court appeals. The chief justice said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had not given any opinion in his note on the issue of military courts rather he recused himself from the bench after objection.

The CJ said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood played a very important role in the Practice Procedure Committee, and his bench was also famous for delivering more decisions.

He said that the election could have been derailed by a decision of the Lahore High Court. "We sat and heard the case against this order at night before going on vacation, " he said.

The CJP said that they have the realization of vacant posts of judges in the Supreme Court. The amendments in the rules are under consideration regarding the appointment of judges. He said that there should be a separate secretariat of the judicial commission for the appointment of judges.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

2 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

2 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

2 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

2 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

2 hours ago
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

2 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

2 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

2 hours ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

2 hours ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan