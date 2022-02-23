Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Member Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Ch Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan said that the amendments introduced by the government in Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 would curb the fake news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Member Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Ch Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan said that the amendments introduced by the government in Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 would curb the fake news.

He said this while heading a delegation of PBC members who met Federal Law Minister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem at the Law Ministry here on Tuesday.

Ch Ishtiaq said that the amendments to the PECA would eliminate yellow journalism and these amendments were necessary to prevent false and misleading news. Those who oppose the law were obstructing the public's access to the real news and helping to spread the fake news, he added.

Munir Kakar member PBC said that this law would put an end to the disinfolab-style fake news set by India against Pakistan. The media was the fourth pillar of the state and it would spread real news after amendments in the PECA, he added.

