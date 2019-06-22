UrduPoint.com
Amendments Required For Success Of Amnesty Scheme

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Amendments in the light of reservations of stakeholders are required for success of ongoing Asset Declaration Ordinance, 2019, a business leader said Saturday.The ongoing amnesty scheme has not attracted many people because many questions have not been answered and it is not very different for the one announced by the last governemnt, said Shahid Rasheed Butt.

The scheme should be made acceptable and the deadline should be extended for one month, he said.Shahid Rasheed Butt who has also served as President ICCI and Patron ICST said that the scheme should be amended and all the discrepancies should be removed without further delay.The present shape of the amnesty scheme may not benefit the government and the business community, he warned.

