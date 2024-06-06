Amendments To Child Marriage, Kite Flying Ordinances Proposed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has proposed amendments to laws regarding child marriage, extending the term 'child' to individuals under 18 years of age, and imposing strict penalties for flying kite through amendments to the Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance 2001.
The proposal was shared by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman during the fifth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Enforcement at Darbar Hall on Thursday. The provincial minister stated that the aim of amending the Child Marriage Act 1929 is to deter the division based on caste foundations among children. Amendments to the ordinance against kite flying aim to curb the circulation of kites as lethal weapons, particularly targeting children who are often unaware of the severity of the issue. The actual culprits of kite flying, kite makers, string manufacturers, and those who introduce them to the market, will face consequences of the law.
He directed the Police Department to report on the progress made in curbing kite flying during the next meeting, including the number of actions taken and fines imposed. He emphasised that until the police prioritise action against kite makers instead of accepting bribes from kite flyers, fatalities from string injuries will persist.
Other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Information Azam Bukhari, Minister for Law and Transport Sohaib Ahmed Malik, and Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeshan Rafique.
The meeting reviewed amendments to the Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance 2001 in Punjab. Changes in the definition of "child" in the Child Marriage Act 1929 were approved. Azam Bukhari emphasised the importance of all stakeholders being informed about the proposed acts and ordinances and understanding the reasons behind the amendments. Clarity before enforcement prevents baseless criticism and unnecessary debates. The ordinance against kite flying proposes penalties for children and strict punishments for kite and string manufacturers. Holding children accountable will make parents aware of their responsibilities.
Zeshan Rafique condemned the business of lethal strings, suggesting that kite flyers be brought before magistrates immediately after arrest. He advocated for the inclusion of women police officers in police departments, enhancing departmental efficiency.
Sohaib Ahmed Malik directed the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority to enforce merit as the sole criterion for appointment of technical experts, aiming to benefit from modern trends in the construction sector. The purpose of the authority's establishment was to capitalise on modern trends in the construction industry, and this should be considered during appointments.
The meeting also reviewed the Child Protection Policy, reaching a consensus on the establishment of special courts for vulnerable individuals and expanding the jurisdiction of the Child Protection Bureau Lahore to cover the entire Punjab province.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 vehicles stolen in Wah10 minutes ago
-
Man abducted in Taxila10 minutes ago
-
DC for maximum facilities at General Bus Stand10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to be first to launch child protection policy: chairperson10 minutes ago
-
Ex.MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani decides to join PPP10 minutes ago
-
10-member Maldives media delegation briefed at IPRI19 minutes ago
-
Retired employee granted pension following Federal Ombudsman decision19 minutes ago
-
SEPA holds walk ,seminar to mark “World Environment Day”19 minutes ago
-
Campaign against profiteers launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha19 minutes ago
-
BWMC to provide best sanitation facilities to people on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO19 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 1,254 injured in road accidents in Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Six suspects of Esa Khel triple murder case arrested20 minutes ago