Amendments to child marriage, kite flying ordinances proposed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has proposed amendments to laws regarding child marriage, extending the term 'child' to individuals under 18 years of age, and imposing strict penalties for flying kite through amendments to the Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance 2001.

The proposal was shared by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman during the fifth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Enforcement at Darbar Hall on Thursday. The provincial minister stated that the aim of amending the Child Marriage Act 1929 is to deter the division based on caste foundations among children. Amendments to the ordinance against kite flying aim to curb the circulation of kites as lethal weapons, particularly targeting children who are often unaware of the severity of the issue. The actual culprits of kite flying, kite makers, string manufacturers, and those who introduce them to the market, will face consequences of the law.

He directed the Police Department to report on the progress made in curbing kite flying during the next meeting, including the number of actions taken and fines imposed. He emphasised that until the police prioritise action against kite makers instead of accepting bribes from kite flyers, fatalities from string injuries will persist.

Other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Information Azam Bukhari, Minister for Law and Transport Sohaib Ahmed Malik, and Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeshan Rafique.

The meeting reviewed amendments to the Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance 2001 in Punjab. Changes in the definition of "child" in the Child Marriage Act 1929 were approved. Azam Bukhari emphasised the importance of all stakeholders being informed about the proposed acts and ordinances and understanding the reasons behind the amendments. Clarity before enforcement prevents baseless criticism and unnecessary debates. The ordinance against kite flying proposes penalties for children and strict punishments for kite and string manufacturers. Holding children accountable will make parents aware of their responsibilities.

Zeshan Rafique condemned the business of lethal strings, suggesting that kite flyers be brought before magistrates immediately after arrest. He advocated for the inclusion of women police officers in police departments, enhancing departmental efficiency.

Sohaib Ahmed Malik directed the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority to enforce merit as the sole criterion for appointment of technical experts, aiming to benefit from modern trends in the construction sector. The purpose of the authority's establishment was to capitalise on modern trends in the construction industry, and this should be considered during appointments.

The meeting also reviewed the Child Protection Policy, reaching a consensus on the establishment of special courts for vulnerable individuals and expanding the jurisdiction of the Child Protection Bureau Lahore to cover the entire Punjab province.