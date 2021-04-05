Amendments to Zakat Act necessary to bring transparency: Anwar Zeb

Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan on Monday said that amendments to the Zakat Act were necessary to improve the Zakat system and bring more transparency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan on Monday said that amendments to the Zakat Act were necessary to improve the Zakat system and bring more transparency.

He directed the concerned authrities to take special care of disabled and special persons in the registration process.

He said welfare and financial assistance of deserving people was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting to discuss various issues related to his department including disbursement of Zakat funds among needs people through completion of transparent registration process.

The minister said that the government has allocatedd Zakat funds and the process of transparent distribution among the poor and deserving was underway.

He said that Zakat money was the right of the helpless people and warned that strict action would be taken against those who were involved in corrupt practices.