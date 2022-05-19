Amendments underway to improve public-police coordination: AIGP

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq said on Thursday that amendments were being made in police department to improve coordination between public and police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq said on Thursday that amendments were being made in police department to improve coordination between public and police.

During his visit of Bahawalpur, the AIGP welcomed the conference organized at Islamia University to set targets for sustainable progress projects by united nation. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to facilitate masses, adding that different amendments were being made in the department to improve police culture. He said that coordination with universities and other departments was being improved for this purpose.

Later, presiding over a meeting of district police officers and other officers of Bahawalpur region, AIGP Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that police officers were being rewarded over good performance to bring more improvement in their performance. He warned officers that there would be zero tolerance over poor performance of the officers. He said that the force was ready round the clock to protect public lives and properties.

The AIGP distributed commendatory certificates and cash prizes among the officers over good performance.

