Amer Latif nominated Provincial Focal Person

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday nominated Amer Latif (PCS EG BS-20), Secretary Industries Commerce Technology Department as Provincial Focal Person.

According to a notification issued here by the Industries, Commerce & Technical education, Department, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made the nomination of Amer Latif in compliance with Local Government Elections & Rural Development Department's Notification and in order to implement the orders of the Supreme Court passed in Suo Moto Case titled "Settling of Bottled Water Extracted from the Ground Without any Charge and its Fitness for Human Consumption."