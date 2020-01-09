UrduPoint.com
America-Iran Tension, Situation In Occupied Kashmir Is Dangerous: Punjab Governor

Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that America-Iran tension and the situation in occupied Kashmir is dangerous for the region and the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that America-Iran tension and the situation in occupied Kashmir is dangerous for the region and the world.

Pakistan will not become part of any war.Terrorism and extremism increased after Iraq attack. Opposition parties have played a positive role in Army Act (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, and In Sha Allah, Parliament will continue with unity on the national and people's issues in future as well.Boys Scouts Movement is being introduced in Universities, Colleges and Schools all over Punjab and Rescue-1122 will cooperate with Boys Scouts.He was talking to media along with Punjab Boys Scouts (PBS) Commissioner Shehryar Sultan, Provincial Administrator Boys Scouts Punjab Waseem Bari on their victory in the PBS election here at Governor House on Thursday.Rescue-1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and others were also present.

Punjab Boys Scouts (PBS) District Office-Bearers from all the Districts of Punjab including Lahore participated in the election held at the Governor House.Talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, the government and the opposition parties are on the same page regarding Army Act (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, and all of them have resolved this matter very amicably in the best interest of the country and the nation.I hope that all the parties will show such wisdom and attitude on national and people's issues in future as well, and this inclination has strengthened democracy and the Parliament.

To a question, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that matter of omitting Maryam Nawaz's name from ECL (Exit Control List) is lying with the court and the Federal Government and both have to decide this issue.Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear to the world community that Pakistan will not become part of any one in America-Iran war, rather our struggle from the day first is to release tension between America and Iran, and if war breaks-out between the two country, it will prove to be most destructive for the region.

When Iraq was attacked, it had been portrayed to the world community thatPresident Saddam Hussain retained nuclear bombs, which could destroy the entire world within minutes but after the attacks and destruction in Iraq, the global community witnessed nothing such was found there in Iraq.I think, issue of America-Iran tension should also be settled down through diplomatic channels because the world cannot afford war between the two countries therefore first priority must be peace and de-escalation of tension.

Governor Punjab said that what treatment India meting out with occupied Kashmir and Indian Muslims is the worst and sheer violation of human rights.As far as support to Kashmiris is concerned, Pakistan standing with Kashmiri brethren even today and leaving them alone is out of question.

Kashmir beats in Pakistanis' hearts and Kashmir is still jugular vein of Pakistan and we will fight Kashmiris' case all over the world.While, addressing the district presidents of Boys scouts and others, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that DC or CEO of every district will be the district president of Punjab Boys Scouts.

It is a great honour for me to work as Chief of boys scouts in Punjab. In Sha Allah, Punjab Boys Scouts will be reorganized across the province and all the youth will ensure their voluntarily services actively.After inception of Pakistan, scouts had played a key role in the settlement of refugees.

Boys Scouts have full capability of rescue activities after earthquake, in floods or any other natural calamities. We will ensure mental and physical training of the youths.

