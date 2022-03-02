UrduPoint.com

American Athlete Praises Barrier-free Facilities At Beijing Paralympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:After days of living and training in Beijing, American Paralympic ice hockey athlete Kyle Zych says he feels grateful for the barrier-free facilities installed ahead of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

"We're so lucky to experience such an amazing village and venue," Zych told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Zych added that the elevators are big and convenient to use in a wheelchair. He also found that the height of his bed is lowered and is easy for him to get on.

Zych was part of the U.S. team that won gold at the 2019 World Championships, and will make his Winter Paralympic debut in Beijing.

"This group has put in so much time and has sacrificed so much," Zych said. "We want to win a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Paralympics."

