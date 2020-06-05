UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Blogger Accuses Former President Zardari Of Threats

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:56 PM

American blogger accuses former President Zardari of threats

Cynthia D. Ritchie, the American blogger, has accused PPP men of raping her and harassing her for years while the PPP leadership has rejected her allegations and asked the government for her deportation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) American Blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie accused PPP-Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari of threatening her over her recent statement that she was raped by men in the highest ranks in the PPP.

Taking to Twitter, Cynthia D. Ritchie announced that she was going live on social media platform like Facebook to share her ordeal with the her fans and followers.

“#ZardarisFilthyPPP keeps threatening me. Why? Because they know that over the years I have been raped/assaulted by men in the highest ranks of PPP.

They don't want the world to know. I have decided to go live on facebook in approximately 30 minutes & continue to tell my Story,”.

Last week, PPP leadership wrote letters to Federal Interior Secretary to take notice as to why Cynthia D. Ritchie was there in Pakistan, on which visa and for how long. They asked the government authorities to take notice against her and rejected the allegations leveled by her against the PPP leadership on social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari World Social Media Facebook Twitter Visa Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

1 hour ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

1 hour ago

S.Africa readies military medics as virus cases su ..

5 minutes ago

6872 tinted glass vehicles fined during ongoing ye ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor compliance of CO ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes aerial view of locust ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.