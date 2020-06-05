American blogger accuses former President Zardari of threats

(@fidahassanain)

Cynthia D. Ritchie, the American blogger, has accused PPP men of raping her and harassing her for years while the PPP leadership has rejected her allegations and asked the government for her deportation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) American Blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie accused PPP-Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari of threatening her over her recent statement that she was raped by men in the highest ranks in the PPP.

Taking to Twitter, Cynthia D. Ritchie announced that she was going live on social media platform like Facebook to share her ordeal with the her fans and followers.

“#ZardarisFilthyPPP keeps threatening me. Why? Because they know that over the years I have been raped/assaulted by men in the highest ranks of PPP.

They don't want the world to know. I have decided to go live on facebook in approximately 30 minutes & continue to tell my Story,”.

Last week, PPP leadership wrote letters to Federal Interior Secretary to take notice as to why Cynthia D. Ritchie was there in Pakistan, on which visa and for how long. They asked the government authorities to take notice against her and rejected the allegations leveled by her against the PPP leadership on social media.