American Business Council Delegation Visited Rain-hit Areas Of Badin

Published August 07, 2022

American Business council delegation visited rain-hit areas of Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Representatives of American Business Council Manager external affairs Sara Irfan and Executive member Khuram M Qamar along with Parliamentary leader of Grand Democratic alliance GDA) Hasnain Mirza visited rain affected areas of Badin on Sunday.

According to information, the delegation visited different areas submerged by heavy rains including Hashim goth, Khaskheli Railway Station, Ittefaq Colony,Hingorja Malah Muhalla, Islamia College Sindh University Larr Campus and OPF public school and reviewed post rain situation.

Representatives of the American Business council on the occasion provided 24 hand pumps and assured rain affected people to not leave them alone and provide every possible support.

Representatives said that after highlighting miseries of rain-hit people and evaluating losses by MPA Hasnain Mirza , the American business council comprising 64 Pak-American business companies and investment companies ascertained financial losses triggered by heavy monsoon rains to address the problems of area people.

MPA Hasnain MIrza while expressing gratitude to the American Council said that the American Business council has realized the difficulties faced by people after heavy spells of monsoon downpour.

