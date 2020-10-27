UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Charge'd Affairs Meets Chief Minister Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:26 PM

American Charge'd Affairs meets Chief Minister Sindh

The Charge D'affaires of the United States Mission to Pakistan, Angela Aggeler called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters of mutual interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Charge D'affaires of the United States Mission to Pakistan, Angela Aggeler called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters of mutual interest.

She was accompanied by American Consul General in Karachi Rob Siberstein, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The chief minister while exchanging views with the visiting diplomat said that the recent heavy rains had turned thousands of people homeless in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas division.

He thanked donor agencies, USAID who supported the people on the spot.

They also discussed American funded projects such as Jacobabad Institute of medical Sciences and water supply scheme in Jacaobad and other projects in the education sector.

The visiting guest assured the chief minister that the American government would be supporting Sindh in the health and education sectors.

The chief minister presented traditional gifts to the visiting diplomat and thanked her for the visit.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Education Water Visit Hyderabad United States Jacobabad Murad Ali Shah Government Rains

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

14 minutes ago

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

44 minutes ago

KP PSC recommends appointment of three professors ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority rallies on Kashmir Bl ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Karak bans deforestation

3 minutes ago

Pandemic fallout, onion prices dominate Indian ele ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.