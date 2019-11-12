American Company Mckinsey delegation calls on Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen

A delegation of American Company Mckinsey called on Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of American Company Mckinsey called on Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Tuesday.

The delegation included Romin Thomas, Hafeez Ladha and Miss Jeena. Matters regarding facilities being provided to the patients in public sector hospitals and bringing further improvement in the services in health sector were discussed during the meeting.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid informed the delegation regarding the measures taken by the Punjab government for providing relief to the people in health sector.

The delegation lauded the efforts of Health Minister for bringing reforms in the health sector.

The minister said people were being provided relief and ease in the health sector by introducing reforms. Public sector hospitals of Punjab were providing better healthcare facilities to the patients. Betterment of health sector was among the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

CEO Punjab Health Facility Management Company Irfan Memon, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid were also present on this occasion.