American Delegation Met DC Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) USAID representative Ms Mercedes Marie Ward met Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahyar Gul Memon in his office.

People's University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women Nawab Shah Vice Chancellor Professor Gulshan Memon and professors who received training from American universities were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the representative of USAID told the Deputy Commissioner that 16 universities of Pakistan, including People's Medical University Nawab Shah, are being strengthened under a USAID partnership program under which university teachers are trained in various American universities.

He further said that this is a five-year program under which the American government is working for the improvement of higher education in Pakistan and the purpose of my coming here is to see that the professors who have been trained in the university. How they are teaching and how can the university be further supported?

The DC appreciated the investment program of the American government for the improvement of education in Pakistan and thanked the delegation for coming to Nawab Shah.

He assures all possible cooperation from the administration, he said that due to the special attention of Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, development work is being done in the university.

People's University on this occasion Professor Gulshan Memon, Vice-Chancellor of of Medical and Health Sciences, Nawab Shah, said that under this program, faculty members of the university are sent for training in 2 universities in America, while some teachers are trained in Islamabad with the help of the American Embassy.

He said that under USAID, the university will be equipped with modern equipment and the university will make a model in the whole country under this project artificial intelligence program will also be started in the university while the nursing graduate will spend one year. will be sent to America for higher education.

