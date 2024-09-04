Open Menu

American Doctor Lectures On Modern Medical Trends At PINS

September 04, 2024

American doctor lectures on modern medical trends at PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Dr. Keriston Nobi, a neurosurgical critical care and anesthesia specialist from the University of Missouri, USA, delivered an insightful lecture on modern medical trends at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Wednesday.

During her presentation, Dr. Nobi provided in-depth information on the latest advancements in the treatment and care of neurosurgery ICU critical care patients. She highlighted the significant benefits of modern neurosurgical practices and the critical role of advanced anesthesia techniques in improving patient outcomes post-surgery.

Her lecture was well-received by the medical professionals in attendance, who gained valuable insights into cutting-edge protocols and methodologies in neurosurgical care.

Executive Director of PINS, Professor Asif Bashir, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Nobi, stating, "The detailed and insightful lectures delivered by Dr. Nobi have been extremely beneficial to our academic and research capabilities."

He also emphasized PINS' commitment to fostering continuous learning and excellence in clinical care by regularly inviting international experts. "This session reaffirms our dedication to staying abreast of world-class knowledge and techniques, ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care," he added.

