American film showcase 2023 fosters arts, strengthen people-to-people ties in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The American Film Showcase (AFS) 2023 Pakistan, a U.S. supported program that fosters creative arts, freedom of expression, and strengthen people-to-people ties, successfully culminated its second phase in Pakistan.

Sponsored by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, the second phase of program showcased the films and documentaries in this month that not only resonated with the film aficionados but also encouraged a healthy dialogue about gender equality, creative passion, television history, and challenging societal norms, said a news release.

The American Film Showcase brings American filmmakers to different countries for workshops, discussions, and capacity building.

This program strengthens people-to-people ties and helps reach communities we might not often reach.

The program also enables the filmmakers to tell their community stories and raise awareness for the diverse voices.

Completing its first phase in Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, the AFS 2023 journey continued its momentum in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In GB, the films such as "Picture a Scientist," "Lily Topples the World," "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street," and "The Missfits" were showcased at different events. The films and documentaries were highly applauded by the audience of students and film enthusiasts.

During a film screening event in Karakorum Area Development Organization (KADO) Hunza, Public Diplomacy Officer at the U.S. Embassy Islamabad Catherine Fischer highlighted the role AFS played in bridging the cultural divide and observed, "The U.

S. Mission to Pakistan is pleased to sponsor the American Film Showcase which strengthens the strong ties and friendship between our two countries, and champions creative arts and freedom of expression." AFS U.S. envoy Izzy Chan conducted a documentary filming workshop over two days with film students and film professionals.

This workshop trained participants about the 5 simple steps to creating their first documentary clip.

The participants engaged in various tasks and exercises and also worked in groups to develop ideas for a documentary using the key skills learned during the workshop.

Globally, the American Film Showcase is considered as an inspirational program of the U.S. State Department's public diplomacy, extending its arms to over 60 countries annually.

Its core objective revolves around giving global audiences a glimpse into American culture while arming promising filmmakers with tools to script their narratives.

This year the U.S. Embassy Islamabad partnered with Women Through Film/ Loug Trust for AFS 2023.

