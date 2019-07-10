American girl marries with jobless Pakistani boy in Nawabshah

An US girl married a Pakistani boy Rashid Rasool Rajput and embraced Islam before marriage with Muslim boy in Nawabshah

An US girl married a Pakistani boy Rashid Rasool Rajput and embraced islam before marriage with Muslim boy in Nawabshah. According to details, the girl is lecturer in American university and she has made friendship with Rashid residential of Nawabshah on internet. Rashid told to newsmen, the American girl has embraced Islam and now her name is Khatija.

"she knows about my unemployed status before marriage" he added. He said our Nikah ceremony had held in DSP office and now we are very happy.

Rashid and Khatija are living in local hotel. President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said ineffectiveness of SAARC is dragging down the whole region and frustrating efforts to reduce poverty.

SAARC has been suffering from the Indian dream of regional dominance and efforts to corner Pakistan while trust deficit among the member states which has a negative impact on the economic cooperation and integration, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that the Army Chief Gen.

Qamar Javed Bajwa rightly said that Pakistan wants peace and integration in the region as it does not believe in zero-sum games.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the COAS has also pointed out that the countries cannot develop individually, it is the region which develops which indicates his desire for regional peace and prosperity.Gen.

Bajwa's inclination must be taken seriously be all the member states of SAARC to climb the ladder of success as intra-regional trade accounts for about one per cent of South Asia's GDP, it accounts for almost 11pc of regional GDP in East Asia and the Pacific