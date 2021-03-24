UrduPoint.com
American Hunter Hunts The Highest-rated 41" Trophy Size Astore Markhor In Rondu Skardu District

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:14 PM

American Hunter hunts the highest-rated 41

American Hunter Richard Daniel Murphy hunts the highest-rated 41" trophy size Astore Markhor in Rondu Community Controlled Hunting Area (CCHA) of Skardu district on Wednesday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :American Hunter Richard Daniel Murphy hunts the highest-rated 41" trophy size Astore Markhor in Rondu Community Controlled Hunting Area (CCHA) of Skardu district on Wednesday.

According to official source of wildlife department Gilgit Baltistan, this was the last trophy of Astore Markhor for the current trophy hunting season.

The Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife department had auctioned four permits for Astore markhor, 18 for blue sheep and 150 for Himalayan ibexes under the trophy hunting programme 2020-21.

80 percent of the hunting fee goes to the local community.

The trophy hunting season in Gilgit Baltistan starts in November and ends in April.

