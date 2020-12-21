UrduPoint.com
American Hunter Sets Record Of Hunting Markhor Through Bow In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

American hunter sets record of hunting Markhor through bow in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :An American hunter has set record by successfully hunting a Kashmir Markhor through bow in rugged terrain of Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bow hunter, Josef Bred Ford accomplished his task within five days while hunting in Toshi Shah Shah game reserve of Chitral district, informed Prince Sikander-ul-Mulk, President Alburhan Village Conservation Committee.

Talking to APP, Prince Sikander informed that the hunter wanted to hunt the animal with bow and for that purpose he spend five days in mountains prowling behind wild goats in a bid to come in proximity of the animal.

The hunter started his hunting pursuit early in the morning at around 6:00 a.m and remained in the field till evening.

However, on the fifth day, he succeeded in hunting of the Kashmir Markhor having 30 inches long spiraling horns.

"This is the first time that a bow hunter has succeeded in hunting of Markhor as in the past all the animals were gunned down by hunters," informed Niaz Muhammad, DFO Extension Wildlife KP.

In late 90's or early 2000 a hunter from Switzerland had arrived Chitral with aim of hunting Markhor with Bow, Niaz told APP.

The bow hunter could not succeed because of tough terrain of the region. For a bow hunter it is necessary to go to a close range of the animal for targeting it with a bow.

The Swiss hunter had the experience of hunting wild animals with bow in plains of Africa and that is why could not become successful in Chitral, Niaz explained.

Success of Josef Bred will attract more hunters to visit the region and hunt Markhor with bow, he hoped.

It merits a mention here that current year the permit for hunting of Markhor under the Trophy Hunting Scheme were sold at low price due to prevailing wave of corona pandemic.

Last year the permit of Markhor was sold at a record price of US Dollar 150,000 while this year the maximum price was fetch at US dollar 85,000.

