American IT Company offers establishment of Tech City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :An American IT Company (Afiniti) has expressed keen interest for large scale investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and intentions to establish a Technology City at a suitable site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The offer was being made during a meeting of the head of the company, Zia Chishti with the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Thursday.

Besides this Provincial Ministers, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant, Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

The proposed Tech City would have the initial capacity to accommodate 10,000 to 15,000 IT related people, and expectedly more than 50,000 employment opportunities would be created for IT graduates youths through the project.

On this occasion, it was decided that a joint team of the provincial government and Afiniti Company would be formed to identify suitable site for the establishment of the proposed Tech City.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was taking result oriented steps under well devise strategy to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people by attracting maximum private investment to the province adding that his government was focusing on ease of doing business to facilitate foreign and local investors and all the required facilities/services were being provided to the investors under one roof through one window facilitation service.

He said that there were huge potential of foreign investment and the provincial government was trying to utilize those potentials to the maximum with the aim to strengthen the economy of the province.

The Chief Minister assured that the provincial government would extend its all out support to the company to make the idea of Tech City happened soon adding that incumbent provincial government was working to provide investment-friendly environment to the investors in the province and a number of steps had already been taken in this regard.