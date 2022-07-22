UrduPoint.com

American Journalist Who Sneaked Into Makkah Is Under Trial: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the American journalist, who had sneaked into Makkah and other sacred places, including Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifa, in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims was arrested and was now under trial in Saudi Arabia

Ashrafi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, told APP that a Saudi citizen, who helped the non-Muslim journalist to enter Makkah, had also been arrested.

He said the American journalist's case had been referred to the prosecutor to take legal action against him in accordance with law of the land.

He said today in Friday's sermon at Masjid-ul-Haram, it had been categorically stated that the entry of non-Muslims was completely banned in Makkah-Tul-Mukarramah and Madina-Tul-Munawara and if someone flouted the law, legal proceedings would be initiated against him / her accordingly.

Ashrafi thanked the Saudi government for taking a prompt action against the non-Muslim journalist as the photos and videos of his visit to sacred places, which had viral on social media, had demoralized the Muslims all over the world.

