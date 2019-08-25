American Kashmiris, Pakistanis, sikh brethren stage anti-India demonstration in front of UN building in NY

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 25 (APP):A large number of American Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Sikhs staged a mammoth anti-India protest demonstration in front of the United Nations' building in New York to convey to the world body of the ongoing pre-planned phased genocide of the people of the Muslim-majority world-acknowledged disputed Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state. They called upon the world body to play its due role to protect the Kashmiri people suffering under the tight Indian military siege, said an official message reaching here on Sunday.

The protesters while drawing the attention of the world body towards deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Kashmir, urged it to decisively move towards implementing its resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

Holding banners and placards in their hands inscribed with pro-freedom and anti India slogans, the participants including large number of women and children raised vociferous slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi and expressed complete solidarity with the struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that future negotiations on Kashmir should focus on conflict resolution, not management, in order to end the Indian occupation once and for all.

The Prime Minister said that Indian authorities have turned the occupied part of the state into a big prison through worst ever lockdown and complete communication blackout. United Nations must play their role in resolving the longstanding dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UNSC resolutions.

"Eight million people are stranded in their houses in the Valley due to prolonged curfew which caused shortage of medicine, food and other basic necessities of life. Kashmiris are even deprived of their religious obligations", PM added.

Raja Farooq Haider said through the genocide of Kashmiris at large scale, India wants to change the demographic composition of the disputed region which would be resisted at any extent. He added that Indian forces are also targeting the civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LoC) through heavy and banned ammunition to shift the focus of international community from its atrocities in the held valley.

The premier warned that if India attacked the Azad Kashmir, its act could lead to an unstoppable large scale war. People of liberated area will fight shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces to foil the nefarious design of the enemy.

Farooq Haider expressed profound gratitude to all overseas Kashmiris, American Pakistanis, Sikh community for exposing the ugly face of India through their active participation and expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Other speakers at the rally including Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chaudhary Abid Shair Ali, Sardar Sawar Khan and Senator Capt. (Rtd) Shaheen Butt called on Indian government to immediately reinstate the protected status of the disputed state, lift the siege and enter into peaceful negotiations to determine the future of Occupied Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions.

A prominent Sikh leader, Sardar Amarjit Singh, also voiced support for the cause of Kashmir and reaffirmed his call for the establishment of Khalistan.

Meanwhile, addressing a reception given in his honor by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris, the AJK premier told that thorough an already evolved strategy after thorough consultation with all political forces in the state, initially protest demonstrations will be staged all over the world following a big protest march towards the control line.

Raja Farooq Haider added that situation at LoC is being monitored. Lauding the professional capability of the Pak Army, he expressed full confidence in the command of Army Chief General Qammar Javed Bajwa.

The Prime Minister urged overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to continue to play their effective role in highlighting Kashmir issue in its true perspective and exposing the ugly face of India.

On this occasion, people appreciated the steps taken by the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and assured him their all out support.