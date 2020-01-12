UrduPoint.com
American Prof Dr Steven Delivers Lecture At Okara University

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

American Prof Dr Steven delivers lecture at Okara University

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Dr Steven Granich, a noted academician from Lock Haven University America, while delivering a lecture at the University of Okara, shed light on various aspects of multi-disciplinary research approaches.

The University sources said here on Sunday that the event was organized by Directorate of External Linkages (DEL) of Okara University. Director DEL Dr. Syed Abdul Waheed welcomed the guest and explained the objectives of Dr Steven's four-day visit to the University.

Dr Steven delivered an extensive lecture on various techniques and methodologies of research, being practiced worldwide. He also interacted with the students and the faculty members on the subject.

In the concluding remarks, VC Okara University, Dr Zakir thanked the foreign academician and said that all knowledge come from just one objective and that was to explore the universe.

He urged the students and the teachers to learn from the global academic and research values through these interactions.

Dr Zakir said, "It is not a question of developed vs developing nations but it is a question of understanding and learning from each other and forming a globalized and closely integrate society in a real sense." The session was also attended by Director Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, University of Punjab,Prof Dr Rubeena Zakir and heads of various academic and administrative departments besides large number of students.

