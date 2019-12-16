UrduPoint.com
American Scholar Rejects Indian Claim Of Shooting Down Pakistani Jet In Feb

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:36 PM

Chandigarh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Political expert in Georgetown Town University in America Christine Fair has rejected the claim of India that it had shot down F-16 plane of Pakistan in February.While addressing a session along with other Indian experts and former air chief BS Dhanoa, Christine Fair has made the parts of debris controversial, presented in order to prove the claims of shooting down F-16 by Indian forces.

He said that there are no GE engines in Pakistani F-16 planes while some Indian experts claimed that debris of GE engine Were recovered.Christine Fair also rejected the Indian claim of targeting training camp in Balakot; however he admitted this that Indian jets attacked inside Pakistan.

