American Sikh Yatrees Hail Pakistani Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

American Sikh yatrees hail Pakistani govt

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The visiting American Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) have appreciated the Pakistani government for looking after their gurdawaras across the country and ensuring complete religious freedom to the minorities.

They were talking to the media at Gurdawara Babey Di Beri here. Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, caretaker of the gurdawara, said that they also hailed the Pakistani government for initiating the grand project of Kartarpur Corridor.

They performed their religious rituals there besides distributing charity foods there.

