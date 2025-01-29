American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani young man

(@Abdulla99267510)

Onija Andrew Robbins creates scene at Karachi airport and refuses to board a flight bound to fly back to US

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) A woman who traveled to Karachi after falling in love with a Pakistani young man has refused to return to the United States of America (USA).

The airport sources said that the woman, disappointed by her failed romance, created a scene at Karachi Airport.

She initially refused to go through immigration and then did not board her flight in the departure lounge.

The sources said that the woman kept making excuses to avoid returning to the United States from Karachi Airport. She was supposed to fly from Karachi to New York via Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR 611.

The police and Airport Security Force took the American woman into protective custody and escorted her to the departure lounge, but she refused to board the plane. As a result of the efforts to get her on the flight, the departure was delayed by 36 minutes.

The American woman, who had fallen in love with a young man from Karachi, became stranded in Pakistan after her return ticket expired.

Sources mentioned that due to security protocols, passengers cannot be forcibly made to board a flight.

It may be mentioned that woman, Onija Andrew Robbins, had fallen in love with 19-year-old Nadal Memon from the Garden area of Karachi. She had arrived in Karachi on October 11 after becoming infatuated with him on social media.

The 19-year-old was willing to marry the American woman, but his family refused to accept the marriage.

The American woman spent several months wandering in Karachi, and her return ticket expired. After the expiration of her visit visa, she was handed over to the airport police by the ASF when she attempted to leave the city.

An NGO provided the woman with a ticket back to the US and financial assistance.

The American woman was admitted to the airport's emergency clinic due to cold and flu symptoms.