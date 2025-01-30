American Woman, Who Arrived In Karachi For Love, Moves To Guest House
Local police say O’Neija Andrew Robbinson stayed at Garden apartment for two days and moved to guest house to take rest
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) American woman O’Neija Andrew Robbinson, who had arrived in Karachi for her love, moved from the apartment in Garden to a guest house in the city, the local police confirmed on Thursday.
The police said that she had been sitting at the apartment since last night, and now she wanted to rest.
After staying at the apartment, O’Neija left for the guest house.
Background of the incident
A woman named O’Neija Andrew Robbins fell in love with 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, a resident of Karachi’s Garden area, through social media.
The mother of two arrived in Karachi on October 11 to be with him.
Although, the Pakistani youth was willing to marry the American woman, his family refused.
The woman, according to the local media reports, remained stranded in Karachi for months.
After her visit visa expired, the Airport Security Force (ASF) handed her over to the airport police.
An NGO provided her with a return ticket to the US and financial assistance but she refused to leave and instead camped outside the young man's building.
The American woman also demanded Pakistani citizenship and a weekly stipend of $3,000 from the government.
