American Woman Who Came To Karachi For Love Refuses To Return To US
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2025 | 06:46 PM
Heartbroken O' Neija Andrew creates a scene at Karachi airport after facing disappointment in love
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) A heartbroken American woman created a scene at Karachi Airport after facing disappointment in love.
O' Neija Andrew initially refused to go through immigration and later declined to board her flight from the departure lounge.
The sources said that the woman kept making excuses to avoid returning to the US. She was scheduled to travel to New York via Doha on flight QR 611 but refused to board.
Police and Airport Security Force (ASF) escorted her to the departure lounge for security reasons. However, she refused to get on the plane, causing a 36-minute delay in the flight.
The authorities clarified that due to the security SOPs, the passengers could not be forcibly boarded onto flights.
Oneja Andrew Robbins, the American woman, had fallen in love with 19-year-old Nidal Memon, a resident of Karachi’s Garden area. The two met on the social media, and she arrived in Karachi on October 11.
Although the young man was willing to marry her, his family refused the proposal. The American woman wandered in Karachi for months, and after her return ticket expired, she attempted to leave the city despite her visit visa expiry.
The ASF then handed her over to the airport police.
An NGO arranged her return ticket and provided the financial assistance.
Due to cold and flu symptoms, the American woman was admitted to the emergency clinic at the airport.
