LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :North America's Anglican Arch Bishop Dr Foley Beach on Tuesday highlighting the importance of peace, love and brotherhood, said that rising extremism in the world could be eliminated through tolerance.

He expressed these views at a reception arranged for him at Saint Peter's school here.

The event was organised by National Council of Churches and Bishop of Raiwind Diocese Bishop Azad Marshall.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Khabeer Azad, Allama Raghib Naeemi and other religious scholars attended the event.

Dr Foley said that every problem faced by a society can be resolved through teaching of a religion as all religions give lesson of peace and harmony.

Bishop Azad Marshall said that islam and Christianity are religions of peace.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that members of any religious minority are enjoying equal rights being citizen of Pakistan and they are living with complete liberty.