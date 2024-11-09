Open Menu

AMI Board Of Governor Improves Health-care Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Ayub Medical Institution’s (AMI) Board of Governors (BOG) meeting on Saturday held to approve enhancements aimed at upgrading health-care facilities.

The meeting, chaired by Professor Dr. Abid Jameel, was attended by BOG member Dr. Alam Zeb Manan, along with senior executives including CEO Professor Dr. Saqib Malik, Medical Director Professor Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, and other department heads.

Key decisions included expanding the High Dependency Unit (HDU) in the gynecology department from three to seven beds, along with the addition of two ventilators.

To streamline services for pregnant women, a single, fully-equipped counter will be established, offering registration, payment, and healthcare access in one place. Health card registration will also be available here, making services more efficient and accessible.

In the Pediatrics Department, additional space will be allocated to treat children with various illnesses, and a new isolation section for contagious diseases like measles will be introduced. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will receive additional resources by hiring critical care specialists and skilled staff with competitive salaries, ensuring comprehensive pediatric and gynecological care.

To alleviate patient load in emergency and outpatient departments (OPDs), the institution will establish walk-in clinics operating across three shifts including morning, evening, and night. Additional medical officers and critical care specialists will be hired specifically for emergency care, supported by new equipment such as cardiac monitors and vital sign monitors.

The Accident & Emergency Department will also receive an ECG machine and Doppler ultrasound machines, while the ICU will add two dialysis machines and a bronchoscope for enhanced critical care support.

Addressing diagnostic services, the board directed the hospital's pharmacy and pathology departments to ensure all necessary tests are available in-house, reducing the need for patients to seek external facilities.

A shortage of testing kits in the laboratory was noted with serious concern, prompting the board to issue an ultimatum to the contractor to resolve the issue promptly or face blacklisting. The board also approved the acquisition of PCR kits and other essential diagnostic equipment to ensure comprehensive in-hospital testing.

