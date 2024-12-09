AMI board of governors makes key decisions during meeting

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Board of Governors of Ayub Medical Institution (AMI) on Monday convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Professor Dr. Abid Jameel to staff promotions and strategic measures aimed at enhancing the institution’s operational efficiency and service standards.

The board also discussed and approved key agenda items and also reviewed ongoing challenges and proposed actionable strategies to strengthen overall institutional performance.

Following the meeting, the Board of Governors, accompanied by the executive team, visted several ongoing development and renovation projects at the institution. The inspection included visits to the basement of the Mother and Child Health Center (MCHC) building, the horticulture department, and under-construction public service counters in the gynecology and pediatric departments.

Chairman Dr. Abid Jameel expressed satisfaction with the progress of these initiatives, highlighting their significance in improving healthcare services and patient experience. He lauded the efforts of the staff involved in these projects and reiterated the board's commitment to ensuring the provision of high-quality medical facilities for the region.

The meeting and the subsequent project inspection underscore Ayub Medical Institution's dedication to transparency, development, and public welfare. The board reaffirmed its commitment to continuous improvement aimed at addressing the needs of both staff and the public.

The session was attended by board members, including Professor Dr. Alam Zeb Manan, Dean and CEO Professor Dr. Saqib Malik, Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal, Nursing Director Rukhsana Waseem, and Finance Director Zeeshan Gul.