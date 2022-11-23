AMI mechanism to yield positive results, help in arresting line losses: Fesco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that major electricity consumers are being shifted on Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) mechanism which will yield positive results in addition to arrest line losses.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said Fesco was taking various steps for convenience of electricity consumers. In this connection, AMI technology is introduced and the major power consumers will be shifted on AMI technology.

In later phase the Fesco will further expand the AMI system which will be commissioned soon, he added.