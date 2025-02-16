AMI Meters’ Installation Revolutionary Step In Power Sector: Project Director
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a notification determining the prices for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters required for new electricity connections in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt Circles.
During a briefing, Project Director AMI, Syed Mohsin Raza Gillani, stated that all old electricity meters under all tariffs in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt Circles are being replaced with AMI meters at no cost to the consumers, said a press release issued here Sunday.
Approximately 600,000 old meters in the project area have already been replaced with new, advanced-technology AMI meters without any charges. The Project Director AMI further explained that IESCO has issued a notification determining the prices for AMI meters required for new electricity connections. The implementation has already begun.
According to the notification cost of Single-phase AMI meters, with 20-meter cable is Rs 35,000, with 30-meter cable Rs 36,500 and with 40-meter cable Rs 38,000.
The cost of three-phase AMI meters with 20-meter cable is Rs 65,000, with 30-meter cable is Rs 72,000 and with 40-meter cable Rs. 79,000.
The security amount will be determined based on the load. Additionally, consumers in areas where three-phase AMI meters have already been installed will not need to install green meters or make additional payments to avail net metering facilities, as three-phase AMI meters has already come with net metering capabilities.
Syed Mohsin Raza Gillani emphasized that the installation of AMI meters is a revolutionary step in the power sector, which will not only bring innovation but also empower consumers. He said that automated and timely meter readings will ensure 100 percent accurate billing and timely delivery of electricity bills, adding that consumers will be able to monitor their electricity usage and potential bills 24/7.
He further said the balance distribution system will protect against system overload and tripping, significantly reducing the rate of transformer and meter burnouts. Electricity theft will be effectively controlled, and timely collection of bills from defaulters will be ensured, he said and adding that consumers will also be able to automatically register complaints regarding power outages.
The Project Director AMI clarified that the rates for AMI meters mentioned in the notification are for new electricity connections, while the replacement of old meters with AMI meters is being done free of charge. He advised the consumers to contact the relevant IESCO offices for further information.
