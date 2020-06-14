UrduPoint.com
Amid Harsh Circumstances, Government Presents People-oriented Budget: Minister

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Sunday said that amid current circumstances, the Federal Government deserved appreciation by presenting a people-friendly budget as the worlds biggest economies have almost succumbed to coronavirus.

During such unfavorable situation, he said the PTI government presented a praiseworthy budget in which extra focus was laid on health sector.

Talking with national news channel, ptv, the Minister further said that nowadays coronavirus has spread all over the world and with regard to economic situation, even the developed nations have surrendered and making a cut in their budgets.

However, he said a country like Pakistan which is also faced with the burden of debt, under the headship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, effectively arose from the situation and keeping in view the problems of countrymen presented a people-oriented budget.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has personal feelings for the poor people of the country and that was why prices of essential items were being slashed.

However he said a specific mafia was busy in creating artificial shortage of the essential commodities to earn unfair money. The minister added that the government was taking steps to identify such opportunists and take them to the task.

