Amid Heavy Snowfall, Road Clearance Operation Kicks Off In Galyat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Civil and Works department and others on Monday have started snowfall clearing operations in Nathia Gali, Donga Gali and Ayubia as the region received heavy snowfall.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Zark Yar Khan Toro supervised the road clearance and maintenance. Tourists were also advised of precautionary measures before the visit.

In the wake of recent snowfall, concerted efforts are underway to clear the roads across the hilly regions, ensuring safe passage for travelers.

Considering the challenging weather conditions, tourists planning trips to the Abbottabad district, encompassing Galiyat, Thandiani, and other hilly terrains were urged to exercise caution during their travels.

Tourists were also advised to take precautionary measures before starting journeys to these locales, travelers were encouraged to ensure the fitness of their vehicles and to maintain an ample supply of fuel.

Moreover, the use of snow chains during snowfall is strongly advised to enhance traction and safety on slippery roads.

Drivers were reminded to drive at a low speed, particularly in adverse weather conditions, and to carry sufficient food items and drinks, for their journeys.

Furthermore, drivers were alerted against undertaking unnecessary trips during foggy or snowy conditions, especially during nighttime. In light of potential hazards such as landslides and snow sliding all citizens and tourists crossing urban and hilly areas were advised to adopt precautionary measures and to contact the helpline numbers of District Control Room Abbottabad: 09929310553, District Resource and Communication Center Abbottabad: 09929310556, Galiyat Control Room Nathiagali: 0992355138.

