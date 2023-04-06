Amid prevailing uncertainty parliamentarians will have to create pathways of dialogue: Adviser To Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser To Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said amid prevailing times of chaos and uncertainty that gripped the minds of everyone, the parliamentarians would have to create pathways for dialogue to protect the country from any loss.

He was expressing his views while addressing the 51st session of the National Assembly.

Kaira said the Constitution was an arrangement, a scheme and a web of systems created through the collation of many articles whereas the interpretation of its single article in isolation could not constitute the entire Constitution.

He added that the chaos and uncertainty prevailing across the country were perpetrated under a well-designed plan and did not occur accidentally.

As a result of that uncertainty, he said the environment in the courts, media, public and other forums united stakeholders from all walks of life on one page regarding where the country was heading.

He added that political wars have been very long in the country where the political parties including his party were part of it. "But after learning from past experiences we decided that the political parties should transfer power to the next political government in a peaceful manner," he added.

Kaira underlined that under the vision of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto the Charter of Democracy was signed which was her brainchild for a peaceful transition in 2013 and 2018.

He regretted that this time the coalition government also tried to repeat the same but Imran Khan and the opposition shut this path and tried to get early polls on their own whims.

The PM's aide said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) constitutionally ousted a prime minister and elected the other under the same but Imran Khan completely resisted it.

He added that the courts had previously ruled the dissolution of assemblies wrong but at present, the courts had made a decree that the dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies was conducted under unconditional authority.

Kaira said there was nothing like an unconditional authority in the world as it created chaos and led to crime.

While narrating examples from history, he said the dissolution of the Balochistan Assembly in 1988, the Punjab Assembly and the then NWFP Assembly in 1993 were reverted by the courts under a verdict claiming the reasons for dissolving those assemblies as incorrect and unreasonable.