Amid strict security in place as five-day anti-polio drive begins in Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign on Monday kicked off across Mansehra under tight security arrangements, with 2,002 police officers and personnel deployed to ensure the safety of polio teams and the peaceful execution of the drive.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur and Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, who administered polio drops to children, marking the beginning of the extensive immunization effort.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Gandapur emphasized that the protection of polio teams is the top priority, and strict security protocols have been implemented across the district. He added that all personnel assigned to polio duty have been instructed to use bulletproof jackets and helmets to ensure their own safety while on the field.

Ahead of the campaign, comprehensive briefings were conducted at all police stations and circles under the supervision of SPs, following the DPO’s directives. DSPs and SHOs led these sessions to equip officers with necessary guidance and protocols.

To reinforce security during the campaign, checkpoints have been set up at all entry and exit points of the district. The DPO has further directed that senior officers personally oversee the security of polio teams in their respective jurisdictions.

The campaign will continue for five days, aiming to immunize thousands of children against polio as part of the government’s efforts to eradicate the disease from the region.