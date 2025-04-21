Open Menu

Amid Strict Security In Place As Five-day Anti-polio Drive Begins In Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Amid strict security in place as five-day anti-polio drive begins in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign on Monday kicked off across Mansehra under tight security arrangements, with 2,002 police officers and personnel deployed to ensure the safety of polio teams and the peaceful execution of the drive.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur and Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, who administered polio drops to children, marking the beginning of the extensive immunization effort.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Gandapur emphasized that the protection of polio teams is the top priority, and strict security protocols have been implemented across the district. He added that all personnel assigned to polio duty have been instructed to use bulletproof jackets and helmets to ensure their own safety while on the field.

Ahead of the campaign, comprehensive briefings were conducted at all police stations and circles under the supervision of SPs, following the DPO’s directives. DSPs and SHOs led these sessions to equip officers with necessary guidance and protocols.

To reinforce security during the campaign, checkpoints have been set up at all entry and exit points of the district. The DPO has further directed that senior officers personally oversee the security of polio teams in their respective jurisdictions.

The campaign will continue for five days, aiming to immunize thousands of children against polio as part of the government’s efforts to eradicate the disease from the region.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

1 hour ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

1 hour ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

2 hours ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

3 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

3 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan