Amid strict security measures, Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, people of the Hazara division on Saturday also offered Eid ul Fitr prayer under strict security.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees offered the Eid ul Fitr prayer with religious zeal and enthusiasm and also extended Eid greetings to each other.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of the Hazara region, the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was offered at 07 am.

The largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation prayer was held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad.

Eid prayer was also held in an open place in many parts of the city where the number of people was in the thousands.

District administrations and Hazara Police had made exceptional security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer and tourists and deployed more than 7000 policemen.

Police have chalked out a special security programme for the Eid-ul-Fitr and deployed a police force to all mosques during congregation prayer. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazar, parks and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.