Amid Tight Security, Eid Celebrated Across Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Amid strict security measures, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and respect across the Balochistan.

Eid prayer gatherings were held at 341 places in the provincial capital, Quetta.

Special security measures were put in place for 11 highly sensitive Eidgahs and 39 sensitive Eidgahs.

Walk-through gates were installed at sensitive Eidgahs and places, wherein people were allowed to enter after the strict checking protocols.

APP/ask.

